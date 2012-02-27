EXCLUSIVE: Meet 4 Designers That Are On ‘V’ Magazine’s Radar

To give you just another reason among the many to pick up V Magazine‘s upcoming “Sports Issue,” which hits newsstands on Thursday, March 1st, we’ve got an exclusive first look at an amazing industry-insider editorial spread featuring four designers that are shaking things up in the fashion biz.

Co-written by our favorite “classy guy” Derek Blasberg, the four fresh faces that are highlighted in this V magazine feature include Olivier Rousteing from Balmain, Alistair Carr from Pringle of Scotland, J.W. Anderson and Felipe Oliveira Baptista from Lacoste.

Each designer has managed to make their own unique strides in the last year that have definitely caught the attention of editors, buyers, bloggers and the like from all over.

Get an exclusive first look at the featurein the slideshow above and let us know who are some of your favorite up-and-coming designers in the comments section down below.