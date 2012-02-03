EXCLUSIVE: Karl Lagerfeld & Carine Roitfeld Team Up For VMAN

Hold on to your stilettos, darlings: VMAN (one of StyleCaster’s favorite mag rags for the fashionably fearless male) just spilled to us that former Vogue Paris Editor-in-Chief Carine Roitfeld is taking on the reigns as guest editor for their Spring Issue.

With Carine in charge this time around, looks like she called upon her good friend Karl Lagerfeld (a.k.a our Uncle Karl) to contribute a small feature — and by contribute we mean getting behind the camera and the pen for a short spread on French actor-slash-major-eye-candy Louis Garrel.

Shot in black and white and styled by Carine (in Brooks Brothers pajamas no less), our fave designer has managed to capture some hauntingly dreamy photos of our future husband, er, this stone cold fox….yeah, you know where we’re going with this.

Check out the exclusive first look of this spread in the slideshow above, but be careful; gazing at Louis’ hunky face for too long may induce some seriously naughty daydreaming.

To see more content on the upcoming Spring Issue, be sure to head on over to VMAN.com.