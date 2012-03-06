EXCLUSIVE: Andrej Pejic & Shaun Ross Star In ADEEN Lookbook

When we first heard who 21-year-old, New York-based accessories designer Rembrandt Duran of ADEEN (which you might remember hearing about right here on the site back in the fall) recently recruited to star in his latest lookbook, we were just way too excited to see the final product.

Just released yesterday exclusively to StyleCaster, the lookbook features Rembrandt’s friends who just so happen to be modelsAndrej Pejic (who poses in the lookbook wearing a bodysuit by fellow New York label CHROMAT) and Shaun Ross, who also pose with the designer himself in the set of photos, rocking the latest line of NYC-centric baseball caps.

The hats modelled in the lookbook are a part of ADEEN’s new series of hats, named The Black and White Series by ADEEN, which were inspired by “different times, people and things in designer Rembrandt Duran’s life.”

“The HOOD hat is Remy’s ode to the LES neighborhood he grew up in that is a large part of who he is,” states the accompanying press release with the images.

Continuing on,”The LORD hat comes from a fascination with religion and mythology, the iconic symbols associated with them and just a general love for the word LORD and its many uses.”

“The C*NT hat pays homage to RuPaul in general and the message from his show, Drag Race, that one must always have Charisma, Uniqueness Nerve and Talent!”

“1991 is the year of Rembrandt was born, and the birth of his strange and creative mind.”

“The 5th hat of the series CRE8 is a collaborative effort with Harlem contemporary artist Justin West.”

Kudos for the fierce set of photos have to go the shoot’s crew which include hair stylist Kam Sudlow, stylist Hoza and makeup artist Valerie Vonprisk.

Check out our favorite select images from the shoot in the slideshow above, exclusively on StyleCaster.