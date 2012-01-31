Escape To Paris With Class Actress’ New ‘Bienvenue’ Video

There’s nothing quite like taking an afternoon break in Paris. And even if you’re stuck in an office somewhere (say Phoenix, Arizona, for example), you can still easily let your imagination run wild when watching the new music video for Class Actress‘ latest single, “Bienvenue”.

Both the song and the video are amazingly catchy. We’re loving the jam’s uptempo melody, which is showered in some Grade A synths. Seriously, there’s nothing like the combo of synthesizers and the French capital to perk your mood up in the late afternoon.

Bonus points also goes to Class Actress for hiring that French babe in the vidMonsieur Beau McBeau-a-lot (that’s most likely not his real name, but that’s what we’re going to refer to him as).

We would sure like to spend a night on the town with him! Throw in some macaroons from Ladure, a nice roaring fire inside a Parisian “a-par–te-mon” and we’re in heaven.

Check out the video for yourself down below, and be prepared to have your afternoon go from standard to lush in no time.