Escape 2 NY’s No-Show Sunday Leaves Glampers Out In The Sun

This past weekend was the first-ever Escape 2 New York music festival out in Southampton, NY. The three-day concert event featured headliners like Patti Smith, Best Coast, Chairlift, The Vaccines, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, Of Montreal and Mates of State.

Thanks to our friends and former TOPSHOP pop-up party performers Savoir Adore, StyleCaster alum Jessica Conatser and I trekked out to the Hamptons yesterday to catch them perform on the main stage and to check out all of the “glamping” shenanigans on the festival’s final date.

Due to the Sunday morning rain, the festival start time of Noon kept getting pushed back while Jessica and myself were stuck on the Southampton Elks Lodge glamping site for half of the time we spent out there. But thanks to our charming personalities and social skills we managed to mingle with a few old friends and make new ones over a few cocktails, before finally heading to the main festival site.

Just after two minutes of getting our media passes and being escorted to the media tent at the main shin dig, festival promoters decide to cancel the day’s show, leaving us a bit annoyed but eventually giving us a bunch of free time to check out what else this outdoor bonanza had to offer.

