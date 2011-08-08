Escape 2 NY’s No-Show Sunday Leaves Glampers Out In The Sun

This past weekend was the first-ever Escape 2 New York music festival out in Southampton, NY. The three-day concert event featured headliners like Patti Smith, Best Coast, Chairlift, The Vaccines, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, Of Montreal and Mates of State.
Thanks to our friends and former TOPSHOP pop-up party performers Savoir Adore, StyleCaster alum Jessica Conatser and I trekked out to the Hamptons yesterday to catch them perform on the main stage and to check out all of the “glamping” shenanigans on the festival’s final date.
Due to the Sunday morning rain, the festival start time of Noon kept getting pushed back while Jessica and myself were stuck on the Southampton Elks Lodge glamping site for half of the time we spent out there. But thanks to our charming personalities and social skills we managed to mingle with a few old friends and make new ones over a few cocktails, before finally heading to the main festival site.
Just after two minutes of getting our media passes and being escorted to the media tent at the main shin dig, festival promoters decide to cancel the day’s show, leaving us a bit annoyed but eventually giving us a bunch of free time to check out what else this outdoor bonanza had to offer.
To check who and what we ran into, including the heroic folks from Milk Studios and a few plastic Floridian residents that migrated to Long Island, click through the snaps in the slideshow above!
When we arrived to the Southampton station, the shuttle bus wasn't allowed to take us to the festival right away due to delayed opening. Hence, we were brought to the glamping site at the Southampton Elks Lodge.
Kind of cultish looking, eh?
Jessica Conatser hanging out post-brunch with Saturdays Surf NYC's Mitch Wilson
Model-It-Girl-Blogger Sasha Owen Longfellow is probably the only person that can pull off wearing a scarf as a replacement for real clothing look so good
A flock of seag...er, flamingos. Yay!
This dude was so hungover and wasn't too happy with me wanting to take his photo...
Sasha decided to rescue a wild flamingo and take it back to the urban swamp known as New York City
Festival fierceness! #Werk
This is how an Aussie rolls up to a festival... #DownUndaWerk
Waris Ahluwalia, one of StyleCaster's Most Stylish New Yorkers, and Sasha goof around at the Southampton Elks Lodge
Calvin and company from Milk Studios save the day by offering us a ride from the Elks Lodge to the main festival site!
The kids from Milk Studios have got mad love for each other!
The "set times" for the day's "show"
Giant glow worms were just many of the unique pieces of art on display at the festival
No festival is complete without some condom fairies!
My favorite installation at Escape 2 NY!
Alice In Wonderland-like giant flowers in the trees at Southampton
Concert-goers could go rage their faces off at the on-site techno tent
A very, very interesting art installation by mixed media artist Kendalle Fiasco
Kendalle Fiasco seems to have a liking to taking real objects and morphing them into surreal compositions
Jessica discovering her inner "flower power" at the rose petal pit
I need to have one of these at my birthday party next month
I told the kids from Savoir Adore to show me their sexy faces, and this is what I got...
After discovering that the day's show was to be cancelled, indie band Reptar head on back to New York with some refreshing partying gifts
Savoir Adore's Paul Hammer holds proof to what glamping is really all about
Hitching a ride back to New York with the Savoir Adore crew, some of the fellow glampers decide to take a little nappy nap