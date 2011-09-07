Enter To Win Sebastian Professional’s What’s Next Challenge

We know that all you Beauty Junkies out there have been submitting snaps of your bold, stylish hairdos (which we’re loving, by the way) for our Infinite Possibilities Challenge with Sebastian Professional right here on StyleCaster, to win a chance to be flown out to NYC and be featured in an upcoming issue of NYLON magazine.

But, if you’re looking for another chance in the spotlight, check out Sebastian Professional’s What’s Next Challenge to win some crazy bragging rights by being crowned as the “most artistic in the galaxy.” In addition to holding the title for the most forward-thinking hairdo in the Milky Way, the grand prize winner will also get to attend New York Fashion Week in February 2012 to check out all of the fall/winter 2012 collections.

The Challenge website has already been flooded with all sorts of images that showcase fierce hairstyles from professional hairstylists, beauty junkies and other coif creatives that have a limitless imagination. With this year’s challenge theme of “Cosmic Infinity,” a concept where hair has no limitations and artistry needs no reservations, there truly is no end to the possibilities of where your hair might lead you to.

Sebastian Professional fans like yourself, along with a panel of fashion gurus, will then decide who deserves a chance at international stardom as well as a fashion-tastic trip to New York City to mix and mingle with some of the industry’s elite.

Want to get in on this sweet opportunity? Well, here’s how you can:

Artisans:

Visit www.sebastianprofessional.com to submit a cosmic creation by November 30, 2011.

Through November 30, 2011, Sebastian fans will select ten artists to compete for the grand prize winnings at a live event in Berlin, Germany in January 2012.

Sebastian Fashion gurus will judge the live event in Berlin and choose one artist to attend New York Fall ’12 Fashion Week.

Hairstylists:

Visit www.sebastianprofessional.com to submit an inventive hair look by November 30, 2011.

Through November 30, 2011, Sebastian fans will select ten hairstylists to compete for the grand prize winnings at a live event in Berlin, Germany in January 2012.

Sebastian Fashion gurus will judge the live event in Berlin and choose one hairstylist to style backstage with the Sebastian Professional Stylist Design Team at New York Fall ’12 Fashion Week.

Sebastian Fans: