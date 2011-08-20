Enjoy The Last Days Of Summer With Air France: Buzz Cut

Air France’s last EP No Way Down created quite the hype back in 2008. The 6-song bundle of musical bliss was included in Pitchfork’s Best New Music, and was highly admired for the record’s sunny beats (coming from a band who calls Gothenburg, Sweden their hometown, where “warm” means a high of 60 degrees farenheit).

But since their last EP release, the “post-rave” duo has been relatively out of the music game. Rumors of their first full-length album to be set in the works have only surfaced as of July 2010. So it was a pleasant surprise for fans when the band debuted their latest single “It Feels Good to Be Around You,” which will soon be out in a hard copy format from Swedish record label Sincerely Yours at a record store near you.

The duo that comprises Air France (musicans Joel Karlsson and Henrik Markstedt) are masters of making an avant-garde style sound so natural. Many other bands often force the strange electronic samples and synths into their music because it’s the hip thing to do right now, but Air France make their sunny techno sound with a casual and non-chalante attitude.

In an interview with Pitchfork, the band expressed their ideology of never giving an “impression of fulfillment or closure.” They continued, “What we’d really like to do is terrorize people with complete silence…,” which seems to sound pretty good with us!

This notion of adding only the bare essentials to the sound is very apparent in their latest single. Everything in the songthe vocal samples, the tropical chords, the synth beatsare there for a reason, and hence the sunny vibe that floats throughout the track seems very mature and organic.

You can download the single for free here, and don’t forget to check out this pretty amazing fan vid below that we’ve scooped up from the band’s Facebook page: