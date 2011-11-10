‘Ello, ‘Ello: LONDON Show ROOMS Invade NYC In Style

Do you happen to live in Hong Kong, Paris, Los Angeles or New York, and wish you could travel to London each season for Fashion Week?

Well, thanks to the LONDON Show ROOMS, a little bit of London Fashion Week can come straight to you!

Each season, some of London’s most talented designers go on a road trip (thanks to support from the British Fashion Council, Centre for Fashion Enterprise, European Regional Development Fund and UK Trade & Investment) to showcase a few of their designs as well as help create potential business opportunities for these select British creatives.

For the Spring/Summer 2012 season, LONDON Show ROOMS kicked off their two-day residency yesterday here in New York City at the Soho Grand Hotel Penthouse. Designers on hand included a few folks previously mentioned on StyleCaster such as SISTER By SIBLING, Dominic Jones, J.W. Anderson, and Holly Fulton.

I decided to head down to SoHo with an Instagram-ready cameraphone in tow to snap up a few of my favorite pieces I managed to spot out.

From cotton-candy-inspired jackets to laser-cut patterns and even to metallic knitwear, some of the season’s hottest trends were all present and well represented in some must-have ready-to-wear pieces.

To see some of the hottest pieces straight off the catwalks of London Fashion Week, click through the photos in the slideshow above!