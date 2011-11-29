Dutch Graphic Artist Parra Earns His ‘Wings’ In San Fran

The Dutch graphic artist known as Parra has become a global cult hit in recent years with his brash and colorful post-pop style. Coming this March, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) will host the first ever museum presentation of his work that will feaure a comissioned mural along with a few prints that will coincide with the 60-foot-long work of art.

Parra’s work can be easily identified by the hand-drawn graphics, freestyle typography and his cartoonishly drawn figures, each created in his signature human-bird hybrid character style.

Starting out on the art scene in the 1990s by designing fliers for music venues in his current hometown of Amsterdam, his works and print eventually made their way to the gallery circuits on an international scale. He has more recently collaborated with brands like Nike, Incase, Vans and Converse for some playfully designed apparel goods, accessories and other knick knacks.

The presentation will be open to the public starting March 31 to July 29 of next year. For more information on opening times and tickets, visit the SFMOMA website.