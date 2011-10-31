Dutch Fashion Designer Brings Back 90s Hardcore Rave & GIFs

If you can’t get enough of animated GIFs being incorporated into lookbooks these days, then check out these sporty chic graphics courtesy of Dutch designer Tom Nijhuis.

As a teenager growing up in the Netherlands back in the 90s, Tom spent a lot of time in the local gabber hardcore rave scenes where sporting pretty much only athletic wear was the standard fashion protocol.

Now it seems that the Dutch designer has relied heavily on those teenage memories as his latest collection, aptly titled “/1995,” sees a full range of sportswear gear with a bit of an edge.

It’s almost like an ironically cool line of duds for a chavette (a female chav), except I doubt I would ever see a chavette who could actually rock that model’s hairdo!

The seizure-inducing animated GIFs also help give the collection extra cool points and makes me want to crank out some pulsating, “untz-untz-untz” techno tunes.

Check out more animated GIFs from Tom Nijhuis below, and let us know what you think about them in the comments section underneath (if you can still see, that is).

[via DIS]