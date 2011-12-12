Dress Like Kreayshawn For Christmas Thanks To Karmaloop.com

If you’re looking for holiday gift ideas, why not take a cue from one of 2011’s biggest meme-makers, Oakland’s own Kreayshawn. The Internet sensation may be hating on Gucci, Louis, Fendi and Prada, but she seems to sure be loving streetwear brands Married To The Mob, Claw Money and Hells Bells this holiday season. Also, she seems to be one big fan of Hello Kitty, just like Katy Perry.

How do I know this, you may ask?

Well, looks like the folks over at Karmaloop.com hit up Ms. “Gucci Gucci” to put together a holiday gift guide for the Boston-based online shopping site. Her picks include a lot of tops, a pair of leggings, a cropped leather jacket and some Hello Kitty goodies, plus a pair of Harajuku Lovers Super Kawaii headphones.

One thing I would like to know is a) would you actually consider taking gift-giving tips from Kreayshawn and b) how relevant do you think she is going to be come next year? Let us know in the comments section below!