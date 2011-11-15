Dress Like An ‘It’ Girl At Chrissie Miller’s New Shop in NYC

DJ, designer and StyleCaster favorite Chrissie Miller is teaming up with fellow designer friend (and another StyleCaster fav) Lindsey Thornburg to launch the duo’s first-ever retail location in New York’s Lower East Side.

The shop is called 143 (which is appropriate since the shop is located at 143 Ludlow St, New York, New York) and will feature designs from Chrissie Miller’s own Sophomore label, Lindsey Thornburg’s wool cape jackets and boho dresses, vintage duds from online thrift dealers like Sisters of the Black Moon and Crystal Visions, House of Lavande jewelry and beauty items from Amanda Lacey and Mitchell and Peach.

Artist, actor and Chrissie’s boyfriend Leo Fitzpatrick will also be helping out with the new retail venture by curating the shop’s art and books selection, which is set to feature works from Bruce Weber, Richard Kern and Cass Bird.

The shop opens this Friday and is already set to be a hot after-brunch shopping spot for all of us here at the StyleCaster office!

