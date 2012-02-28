The Dree Hemingway For Sandro Collection Is Very Un-Sandro-y

Sandro has become one of my personal favorite brands over the last few months, after the French label finally opened it’s first shop in the States right here in New York City, just this past winter.

Sandro is a mod-meets-preppy line of chic street wear that you can easily rock to your office job, or you’re in the mood to dress a little more feminine and sophisticated by way of Paris before going out with your buds.

With this in mind, it was easy for me to feel a little bummed out when glancing at images from the brand new collaboration between model-actress-“It”-girl Dree Hemingway and the Parisian-influenced label, which was inspired by the mutli-occupationalist’s “American roots.”

Personally, the collaboration gave me a “haute hippie” vibe as opposed to more of a “refined urbanwear” feeling that one would expect from Sandro.

While Dree Hemingway’s idea of a perfect spring/summer collection means a closet full of music-festival-ready pieces, I can say that it definitely sure ain’t mine.

Give me some color blocking, neon, 90s grunge or graphic prints la Mary Katrantzou or Riccardo Tisci, and then we’ll talk.

The ten-piece collection is set to hit stores in March, so feel free to keep tabs on it come next month, if that’s the sort of thing you’re into.

Check out select images from the Dree Hemingway for Sando collection in the slideshow above.

[via Vogue.co.uk]

