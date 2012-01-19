Does Santigold Have A ‘Big Mouth’?: Buzz Cut (VIDEO)

New York native Santigold is back on the music scene with her brand new video for the single “Big Mouth”. The video is colorful, explosive and highly animatedjust exactly like the song itself.

Ever since entering into the media’s eye back in 2007 with her infectious vocals on tracks like “L.E.S. Artistes” and “Creator”, Santigold has made it clear that she’s that not your average chanteuse.

After keeping a pretty low-profile the last year or so (even though she managed to drop a single with Karen O back in April as well as star in an Alexander Wang video with Spank Rock in July), it’s exciting to see Santigold come out with a new track and video off her upcoming release, Master of My Make-Believe.

The video is all sorts of crazy, loaded with her don’t-mess-with-us background dancers and the beat is even kinda catchy! But we’re a bit thrown off with the Lady Gaga diss in the middle of the songwho knew that Santigold would be the type of lady willing to publicly drum up some beef, especially with someone like Gaga?

Minding the brief diss, the video is definitely worth the watch! Plus, it might even give you a Pee-wee’s Playhouse flashbackwell, at least for me it did.