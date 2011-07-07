Does Menswear Label Duckie Brown Have Guts? (VIDEO)

Independent fashion film director Lina Plioplyte, who has previously worked with NYLON, Nowness, Alice+Olivia, NME, DailyCandy, Huffington Post and a variety of other outlets,released her latest film earlier this month. It focuses on designers Steven Cox and Daniel Silver, the duo behind menswear label Duckie Brown.

The documentary, titled The Guts of Duckie Brown, gives fashion fans a glimpse into the partners’ lives both on and off the runway and how the personalities of these designers shape the Duckie Brown brand.

The 15-minute documentary film is comprised of three vignettes “Sweaters and Smoke,” “Of Pearls and Men” and “Beans and Ideas.” Each reveal intimate details about the designers. Viewers get a behind-the-scenes look into their creative process, hear about their attitudes on their own sexuality and how the music of Duran Duran, New Order and Joy Division will never cease to be a source of inspiration for them both.

Two creatives who design staple menswear pieces and have an adoration for British post-punk music? Yes please!

Be sure to check out a few clips from the documentarty below:

For more current information on the project and to stream additional clips from the documentary, be sure to fan The Guts of Duckie Brown on theirFacebook page.