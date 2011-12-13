Do You Know How To Dress Your Best For Your Astrology Sign?

It may not be wise to put a lot of stake in your astrological sign (at least when it comes to believing you’ll meet an attractive stranger just because your horoscope says so), but what your sign says about your personality can certainly be fun to think about.
I’m sure we can all identify with at least a few of the traits found in descriptions of our star signs. For example, I know that as a Gemini I am a skilled communicator and can be extremely indecisive (it’s the dual personality thing). But did you know that your astrological sign also influences your style?
Astrology site Llewellyn breaks down the sartorial habits of all 12 signs of the zodiac, showing that each one has a fashion sense all its own. Using this new-found information, we here at StyleCaster have put together a slideshow filled with pieces you’ll love based on your astrological sign.
Would you wear the pick for your sign? Let us know in the comments section below!
Those whose star sign is Aries love the color red and don't mind standing out. They also tend to be successful in business and can be known to appreciate a classic power suit.
Alice + Olivia Elysee Blazer, $367, at Shopbop
If you're a Taurus, chances are you love comfortable clothing in soft fabrics like cotton and silk. Taurus is an earth sign so neutral colors and earth tones work best on those with this astrological sign.
Marc by Marc Jacobs Shelly Dress, $328, at Shopbop
The twin sign's dual personality means that the Gemini wears just about anything. Bright colors, youthful styles and purses are just a few of the Gemini's weaknesses.
M Missoni Shoulder Bag, $625, at Shopbop
The Cancer girl likes soft, feminine pieces in white and pastel colors. Cancers are also big fans of vintage clothing.
WGACA Vintage Vintage Victorian Dress, $1,496, at Shopbop
Leos love luxury. They like to dress to get noticed in sequins, and their favorite colors red and gold.
Tbags Los Angeles Sequin Tank, $135.80, at Shopbop
Virgos like to look neat and polished. They favor tailored, conservative pieces and the color blue.
3.1 Phillip Lim Flat Cropped Trousers, $275, at Shopbop
The fashion-conscious Libra looks her best in lacy shirts and skirts, and in floral, feminine dresses.
Alice + Olivia Antonia Embellished Skirt, $22o, at Shopbop
Scorpios dress seductively and love anything black. A sexy pair of thigh-high boots wouldn't be out of place in the Scorpio woman's closet.
Sam Edelman Remy Over the Knee Top Line Boots, $275, at Shopbop
The Sagittarius dresses for comfort. Pieces of casual sportswear in various shades of purple are Sagittarius staples.
Acne Cunard Sweater, $336, at Shopbop
Capricorns look for designer clothing in gray, brown, tan and blue. They love attention-getting pieces that aren't flashy, and treat bags and wallets as status symbols.
Alexander Wang Marion Bag, $650, at Shopbop
The Aquarius is known for having a a strong sense of individual style. They like to be different and will often be the first to wear the latest trends. The Aquarius is also inspired by the fashion of the 60s and 70s.
Sachin + Babi Partridge Jumpsuit, $665, at Shopbop
Pisces love shoes. The fish of the zodiac wheel also seeks out romantic styles and shimmering materials.
Alexander Wang Aida Fish Scale Platform Pumps, $427, at Shopbop