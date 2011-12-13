Do You Know How To Dress Your Best For Your Astrology Sign?

It may not be wise to put a lot of stake in your astrological sign (at least when it comes to believing you’ll meet an attractive stranger just because your horoscope says so), but what your sign says about your personality can certainly be fun to think about.

I’m sure we can all identify with at least a few of the traits found in descriptions of our star signs. For example, I know that as a Gemini I am a skilled communicator and can be extremely indecisive (it’s the dual personality thing). But did you know that your astrological sign also influences your style?

Astrology site Llewellyn breaks down the sartorial habits of all 12 signs of the zodiac, showing that each one has a fashion sense all its own. Using this new-found information, we here at StyleCaster have put together a slideshow filled with pieces you’ll love based on your astrological sign.

Would you wear the pick for your sign? Let us know in the comments section below!