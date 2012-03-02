Do The Tight Thing: 13 Fashion-Forward Pairs For Spring 2012

Shed those dull, heavy, dark winter clothes from your closet and put some color back into your wardrobe for the spring by adding some fun, bright tights into the mix.

Perfect for wearing under high-waisted shorts or body-con pencil skirts, check out our favorite 13 pairs that are on-trend with the spring 2012 season, including a mix of pastels, polka dots and floral prints along with a few basic styles that are a must for every hosiery-drawer out there.

And if you want to get really crafty with your leg gear this season, take a cue from House of Holland For Pretty Polly‘s Layered Fishnet Tights by layering your thinner thread-count tights to create some eye-catching and totally unique print and color combos!

Click through the slideshow above to see all 13 pairs you need to stock up on this spring.