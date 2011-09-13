DJ Kiss’ New York Fashion Week Playlist: Music Mixers

No stranger to the New York club scene, DJ Kiss has been on the fashion party circuit for a while now, spinning tunes at private soires for the likes of Chanel, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Alexander Wang and DVF.

Being a familiar face in New York’s nightlife (which has landed her on US Weekly‘s “25 Most Stylish New Yorkers” list), we figured she’d be the best person to hit up to find out which of the hottest jams will be blasted during the chic-crazed chaos that is New York Fashion Week.

From runway shows to exclusive late-night shin digs, these 10 tracks below (curated by DJ Kiss herself) are just a few NYFW-approved ditties that you can expect to hear this week all over the city.

And for those of you who aren’t able to party it up with us in the Big Apple, why not invite your friends over to your place (making sure everyone wears their most fiercest duds from their closets), crank the volume up to eleven and have your own fashion-inspired fte!

Miami Horror “I Look to You (Feat. Kimbra)”

Foster the People “Helena Beat”

Theophilus London “Last Name London”

Calvin Harris “Bounce feat. Kelis”

Uffie “Add SUV (Armand Van Helden Club Remix)”

Alexandra Stan “Mr. Saxobeat”

Kreayshawn “Gucci Gucci (Rock-It-Scientist Remix)”

SebastiAn “C.T.F.O. (Feat. M.I.A.)”

Adele “Set Fire To The Rain (Moto Blanco Remix)”

Beyonce “Till The End Of Time”