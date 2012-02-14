DJ Kiss & DJ M.O.S.’s Super Smooth Valentine’s Day Mixtape

With a name like DJ Kiss, we of course were intrigued what jams this New York DJ lady had to suggest for today’s national love fest known as Valentine’s Day.

Teaming up with fellow mix-master DJ M.O.S., the duo gave us a list of 8 super smooth tunes to cuddle up with that special someone to.

With a mix of current and classic artists, from the likes of Katy Perry to Michael Jackson, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on this list.

Whether your in a relationship or a hot property out on the market, you’ll def want to check out the 8 videos down below, and heyit may just end up being the soundtrack for one of your most romantic days of the year!

Cee Lo Green Feat. Melanie Fiona “Fool For You”

Beyonc “Love On Top”

Outkast ” Happy Valentine’s Day”

Chaka Khan “Ain’t Nobody”

Bruno Mars “Just The Way You Are”

Michael Jackson “Baby Be Mine”

Chris Brown “Forever”

Katy Perry “Teenage Dream”

Photo from “The Kiss” by Tim Zaragoza

