DJ Gina Turner’s 10 Favorite Songs For a Night Out in LA

East Coast born/West Coast based DJ Gina Turner has been rocking the decks in the City of Angels over five years now, becoming a staple on the local nightlife scene.

Occassionally performing with fellow DJ LOUISAHHH!!! under the stage name STACCATO, Gina’s mixing skills behind the 1’s and 2’s are Grade A pure awesomeness.

Not only can she pick some choice selects on the musical front, Gina also has a sense of killer style — let’s just say she is indeed the modern textbook definition of the term “femme fatale.”

Typical for most party girls, we wanted to find out what some of her fave gettin’ ready jams were when she heads out for a night on the town in L.A. Whether it’s rolling down the Hollywood Strip in a convertible or heading out to some all-night illegal warehouse rave, looks like Miss Turner takes a more mellow approach to getting mentally prepped to party.

From R&B to chill house and even to dubstep, Gina veers aware from the more typical uptempo jams for the most part, preferring to take it down a notch.

“It’s a weird eclectic mix of trip hop, hip hop remixes, R&B and sometimes my own tracks that I’m working on too,” she explains. “And yes, although I spin house music when I DJ, that isn’t necessarily what I listen to while getting ready!”

Check out Gina’s song choices below, and let us know what your favorite tracks to listen to when getting ready to go out in the comments section below!

Drake & The Dream “Shut It Down”

Nicki Minaj “Save Me”

Flying Lotus “Camel”

Jamie Woon “Night Air (Ramadanman Remix)”

Gina Turner “French Vanilla”

Arkist & Kidkut “Vanilla Imitate”

Aaliyah “Are You That Somebody? (Cedaa Remix)”

Micky Slim “I’m a Freak (Gina Turner edit)”

Maxwell “Pretty Wings”

Burial “Archangel”

Photo by Cesar Sebastian