DJ Elles’ Super Summer Sunday Playlist: Music Mixers

Since the summer is in full effect (for at least another 3 weeks or so here in the New York area), most of you are probably spending your weekends outside, enjoying the summer sun, going the beach and staying up late into the wee hours of the night.

But we all know that the best part about the summer is getting to enjoy the long, lazy summer Sundays. Whether its recovering from last night’s shenanigans, meeting friends for brunch or even going out to a picnic in the park, Sundays are the best time to hang out with friends and forget about all the stresses in the world.

For the perfect summer Sunday playlist, I hit up my good friend DJ Elles from the London-based music collective, Legendary Children. Elles is known for her amazingly warm personality, that’s just got a dash of East London ‘tude sprinkled on top. Plus, her vinyl slinging skills ain’t too shabby!

When I finally saw her playlist of songs reach my email inbox, she somehow managed to mutate the “Perfect summer Sunday” playlist, like I had asked for, into a “Beach picnic turned beach party” playlist. She noted that she’s been stuck in dreary, rainy London but was soon heading to the sunny shores of Ibiza. Hence, she seemed to have only have beach raves and sunset discos on her mind.

No matter where you end up this Sunday, whether you’re out at your neighborhood park or on the sunny shores off the coast of Spain, playing Elles’ curated mix wherever you go will sure to have you grooving down and funking out in pure summer style.

“Pablo” The Beloved

“2 Hearts (Studio Remix)” Kylie Minogue

“Kiss and Make Up” St. Etienne

“Everywhere (Jellybean 12″ Remix)” Fleetwood Mac

“Visions of Nefertiti” Nefertiti

“Nipple To The Bottle” Grace Jones

“Raise” Bocca Juniors

“Bombay” El Guincho (NSFW)





“Yo No Se.” Pajama Party

“Loca (Spanish Mix)” Liz Torres