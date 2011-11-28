Dior Debuts Colorful Collab With Berlin Artist At Art Basel

Here’s a little fun fashion fact for ya’: Before Christian Dior became famous for his gorgeous couture designs, one of his first jobs ever was as an art gallery manager.

His top-of-the-line designs always carried a strong influence from modern artists at the time (such as Salvador Dali and Jean Cocteau). Today, the House of Dior still maintains its close ties with the modern art world, which can be easily identified through the luxury label’s avant garde advertising campaigns.

In honor of Art Basel in Miami this week (which has become one of the biggest gatherings for the art world over the last few years), Dior has collaborated with Berlin-based pop artist Anselm Reyle for a capsule collection composed of accessories spanning from handbags to scarves to footwear, as well as a small beauty range that features five nail polishes and one eye shadow palette.

The metallic and camouflageprint goodies will be available at the Christian Dior pop-up at Art Basel Miami from November 28December 10th, and then at select Dior boutiques worldwide starting January 9th.

Be sure to check out a few of our favorite picks in the slideshow above!