Diane Pernet Brings ‘A Shaded View On Fashion Film’ To Paris

Veil-strutting fashion-crictic and blogging superstar Diane Pernet, the force behind the ever-so addicting A Shaded View on Fashion, is bringing back her international film festival again for the fourth year in a row.

The obviously dubbed A Shaded View on Fashion Film (also known as ASVOFF) brings together fashion filmmakers from all over the world to highlight their stylish, short works of film.

Just like any other legit film festival (like Cannes or Sundance), ASOVFF will also be awarding the crme de la crme in categories such as “Best Art Direction,” “Best Styling” and a special “Grand Prix” award for the top film shown at this year’s three-day event held in Paris.

Taking a glance at the list of nominated films, it just goes to show we have good taste — here’s a few that have been previously featured right here on StyleCaster such as:

To see what else is in store for this year’s ASVOFF, be sure to head on over to the official site for all the full program details as well as checking out the official preview for the festival right below!