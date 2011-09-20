D&G and Skullcandy Headphones Team Up For Capsule Collection

Just in time for Milan Fashion Week (as well as the start of the new school year for all you academics out there), Skullcandy has released their latest collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana that blends the Italian luxury brand’s signature style with Skullcandy’s globally recognized ear wear designs.

First appearing on D&G’s Winter 2011 catwalk shows earlier this year in Milan, the four headphones that make up this capsule collection will only be available online for a limited time.

The Aviator and G.I. models definitely have our votes for the most awesome out of the bunch, though you’re probably more likely to find one of our male colleagues sporting these butch headgear pieces.

