Denim Atelier 3×1 Launch Party Gets Electric: Party Snaps

Even though the brand new denim atelier 3×1 already opened their doors back in May of this year, last night saw the official launch party for local denim guru Scott Morrison’s latest jean-devoted retail excursion.

The one-of-a-kind location boasts a4,000 sq.ft. retail and gallery space, an entire manufacturing facility and a 3,200 sq.ft. design studio. Each pair of3x1jeans is created on site and tailored for the customer as Limited Edition, Custom Made or Bespoke.

Limited Edition refers to the styles on display in runs of 8, 12 ,16 or 24 to be hemmed and finished with buttons and rivets of the customer’s choosing, while the Custom Made option includes time with a fit expert to determine preferences for back pockets, fabric and thread theory. A Bespoke denim service is also offered, allowing patrons to work individually with Morrison and his team to create his or her own pair of jeans from start to finish.

To help celebrate the official launch, last night’s party included live performances from up-and-coming French electro artist College, who cranked out the synthesizer jams while playing along side Electric Youth, as the trio of musicians performed a few dance-tastic tunes including the single “A Real Hero” that was recently featured in Ryan Gosling‘s latest hit flick Drive.

