Defining Style: On Set With Harley Viera Newton & More

Back in October, we headed down to Pier 59 Studios in New York City to shoot our upcoming Sebastian Professional cover story with fashion photog (and one of our “Stylish New Yorkers”) Nicholas Routzen.

On the set of this fearlessly chic fashion shoot included Sebastian Professional visionaries like Harley Viera Newton, SOPHOMORE’s Chrissie Miller and photographer Bon Duke, as well as our 6 lucky winners from the Sebastian Professional “Infinite Possibilities” Challenge that were flown out just for this amazingly stylish opportunity.

During the shoot, we pulled some of the visionaries and winners off the set to have them tell us about what style means to them.

From keeping it classic and rocking the vintage duds, to being fresh and modern, one thing for sure is that style is always about personal expression and individuality.

Be sure to check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes footage down below, and let us know how you define style in the comments section underneath!