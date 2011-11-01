Dazed & Confused 20th Anniversary Exhibit Opens in London

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of edgy, trendsetting London lifestyle magazine Dazed & Confused (and the coinciding book that just came out from Rizzoli), Jefferson Hack and company have put together an exhibit at London’s Somerset House that features some of the best and most controversial content created in the last two decades.

The exhibit includes photography by Dazed co-founder Rankin, Nick Knight, David Sims and Terry Richardson; specially commissioned projects by artists Jake & Dinos Chapman, Damien Hirst and Sam Taylor-Wood; and cutting edge fashion pages by stylists Katie Grand of LOVE magazine, Katy England, Alister Mackie and fashion’s boy wonder, Nicola Formichetti.

In addition, the five courtyard room showcase will host specially selected designs by fashion giants Alexander McQueen (who also conceptualized the layouts of two of the rooms as part of the exhibit), Vivienne Westwood and Gareth Pugh.

Starting today, the exhibit will be open to the public, and will run till January 29, 2012. Plus the fact that admission to the exhibit is free, there really is no excuse to not check out this stellar retrospective on one of the best magazines out on news stands today!