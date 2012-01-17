David Bailey & Jean Shrimpton ‘Take Manhattan’ In New Biopic

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on March 1st at 5:13 PM EST.

We’ll Take Manhattan, a new David Bailey biopic, chronicles the relationship between the legendary photographer and his favorite subject, Jean Shrimpton, during a week-long shoot for British Vogue in 1962. The affair between the married photog and his virtually unknown model changed the face of fashion photography and helped define the style of the 60s.

Ignoring fashion editor Lady Clare Rendlesham’s request that he use a tripod to shoot Shrimpton against Manhattan’s more elegant landmarks, Bailey took to the the city’s grittier locales with just one camera and an old teddy bear. Snap by snap, the film recreates the goundbreaking photos taken during this career-changing week in Manhattan.

In the BBC TV drama, Karan Gillan, who British TV fans know from Doctor Who, adopts Shrimpton’s doe-eyes and pouty lips, while relative newcomer Aneurin Barnard steps into Bailey’s cuban heels.

The cool sixties fashions, the New York City backdrop, the romance, the dramathese are just a few reasons we’ll try to catch a showing of We’ll Take Manhattan. Not to mention the fact that Bailey is a fascinating figure even independent of Shrimpton, and the historical week that produced a 14-page editorial in the April 1962 edition of British Vogue.

We’ll Take Manhattan will air on BBC Four on January 26th and on Ovation here in the U.S. on March 3rd. Will you see it? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Photo via the BBC]