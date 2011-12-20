Dances With White Girls’ Hanukkah Playlist: Music Mixers

Menorahs, dreidels, latkesyup, Hanukkah is here (well, almost)! Starting tonight after sundown, the Jewish holiday known as the “Festival of Lights” will commence and last for the next eight days.

Since this is a pretty festive holiday, we here at StyleCaster wanted to make sure your Hanukkah party goes without a hitch, so we decided to hit up our friend and DJ Dances With White Girls (yes, that is indeed his name).

While Dances is not Jewish himself, he does reside in Brooklyn, New York, and speaking as someone who is Jewish and lives in Brooklyn as well, he pretty much already has the necessary requirements to be dubbed an honorary Jew.

Check out his 10-song Hanukkah playlist below, and get ready to hold on to your yarmulkes when you hit the dance floor!

The Knocks “Brightside”



“There is nothing brighter than the Festival of Lights. I’m constantly trying to make it to the ‘brightside’ during this time of year. I’m also pretending that B-Roc didn’t tell me on Twitter that he wasn’t Jewish. He could be though!”Dances With White Girls

Madonna “Get Together”



“This song is all about love and getting together. It also reminds me of strobe lights, thus making me think of Hanukkah lights. The fact that Madonna practices Kabbalah was lost until the last second.”

Drake feat. Rick Ross “Lord Knows“



“Drake is arguably the biggest Jewish rapper of our time. And Ricky Rozay raps about being in the sauna with Jews. Forget about the rest of the lyrical content.”

Black Sheep “Strobelite Honey”



“More lights, yes, but this is one of those old school hip hop songs that gets you ‘the nod’ when you play it at a party. You know the nod of ‘Oh, I’m down with this song too kid-word-homie’. Wack, yes, but I’m with it on this song. And yes I realize I used wack, word, kid and homie in a write-up of a Black Sheep song…I’m old.”

Atrak & Zinc “Stingray”



“When it’s time to get the party started and watch your Grandma dance. It’s weird yet banging, and hey, Grandma Atrak is Jewishyou down with this?”

Sean Paul “She Doesn’t Mind”



“Produced By Benny Blanco who also is Jewish. Any party I’ve been at that gets down should always have a reggae section. This is also a shout out to Mordechai Rubinstein who would be pissed that I picked a pop dancehall track.”

Ninjasonik feat. Star City “Bloody Mary”



“Heads don’t know the ‘Star’ in Star City is for the Star of David. He’s arguably the biggest black Jewish rapper in Brooklyn. Your Hanukkah party has taken a turn to the dark side now! Every party does anyway.”

Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris “We Found Love”



“You can’t have a party without this song this holiday. It’s not played out yet and it might never be. The line ‘Yellow diamonds in the sky’ could also refer to a lit up menorah. I’m reaching, but it works. Playing the Funkystepz mix for ‘cool points’ also works.”

Borgore “Nympho”



“This song is repping for Israel. By this time at your Hanukkah party, you are definitely ready to get down to ‘Nympho’. If your party gets a little dirty, then so be it.”

Dances With White Girls “It’s About The House (Danny Daze Remix)”



“The homie Danny reps for Miami which has the 2nd largest population of Jews in America. Time to wind down with this. Shameless self-promotion has nothing to do with this also.”

To hear more tracks from Dances With White Girls, be sure to check out his page on SoundCloud.