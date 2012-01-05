Daley’s ‘Smoking Gun’ Mixes R&B and Pop With Chillwave Tunes

One of my New Year’s resolutions for 2012 is to listen to more musical genres that I normally don’t get around to (the last few months I’ve been stuck on the same old Spotify playlist on repeatsad, I know).

Cue in Daleya solo artist from Manchester, England that’s heavy on the R&B and pop musical tips. What makes his songs stand out a bit from the rest is that there seems to be a electronica savvyness to his jams, whether it’s borrowing from sub-genres like chill house, darkwave and the like.

There is no denying the fact that this kid with the thick-framed glasses and the Kid ‘N Play curl fro has got some legit singing chops. Even though he made it onto the BBC’s Sound of 2011 list that came out at the end of 2010, it makes me wonder why I haven’t heard of him until now.

Hopefully, 2012 will be the year that Daley will explode big time and make it on to everyone else’s radar.

Take a gander at the video for “Smoking Gun” down below!

[via Mint Magazine]