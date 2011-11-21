The Dø Get Tribal In Their Funky Video ‘Slippery Slope’

The Finnish-slash-French duo The D reached No. 1 in France with their debut album A Mouthful back in 2008, an album which infused musical eccentricities into a melancholy sound. Now, with their first UK and US release, Both Ways Open Jaws hopes to extend that success farther.

There’s no doubt that these guys are weird; Mezzic described the album as “freak-pop,” but it’s a variation of weird we can relate to, a weird that will surely turn fashionable. The fact that Olivia Merilahti (singer and musician) and Dan Levy (multi-instrumentalist) are completely good looking also doesn’t hurt as well.

See Merilahti for yourself in the music video for “Slippery Slope” below. The tribal characters in the video can’t keep their hands off her harsh voice. As the vocal melodies become more dense, the edginess of the sound intensifies, and Merilahti’s voice seems more violent and aggressive than her stunningly feminine looks suggest.

Such ferocity in female singers like a Merilhati seems to be a trend (like tUnE-yArDs’ Merrill Garbus) that’s been gaining momentum recently. The D have followed the movement to an extent, but is in no way lacking originality in their sophomore effort.

We’ll be excited to see how much more of the States the duo can conquer with their third album.