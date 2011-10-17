The Creators Project Rocks Brooklyn With Florence & Justice

The arts and technology behemoth of a festival known as The Creators Project invaded the Brooklyn neighborhood of DUMBO this past weekend, and with it hundreds of visitors from the New York City area who came to feast their eyes on original works by artists like UVA, Mick Rock, David Bowie and Jonathan Glazer. Musical performances also included Florence + the Machine, Justice, John Maus, Teen Daze and many others.
The two-day event was held within a four-block radius, where various locations near the Brooklyn waterfront hosted installations, movie screenings and live performances from an international pool of innovative talent.
Some of the highlights from this past weekend included a screening of (the slightly off-putting) short film Scenes from the Suburbs from director Spike Jonze and indie band Arcade Fire and a lively DJ set from French electro duo Justice. The UK-based artist collective known as UVA (United Visual Artists) once again presented a show-stopping audiovisual installation with their latest work called Origin; a forty foot by forty foot cube where onlookers can walk around inside the installation at ground level as streams of flashing LED lights and noises are heard from all angles.
The festival also included the world premiere of Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O‘s psycho-opera Stop The Virgens, which is now running until October 22nd at St. Ann’s Warehouse.
If you happened to miss out on this year’s Creators Project in New York, be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above to check out all of the highlights from this past weekend!
"A Physical Manifestation Of Ladies and Gentlemen, We Are Floating in Space" by Joanathan Glazer and J. Spaceman
Photo by Peter Sutherland
UK-based artist collective UVA
A giant Sock Monkey on display, used for the Freefall Highscore mobile application that encourages users to take risks with their phones by competing to achieve the longest duration of free fall
Jumbletron is a short video made up of kaleidoscope visuals, created by indie rockers Black Dice and Animal Collective
The crowd at the screening of Spike Jonze's Scenes from the Suburbs
A shot of Scenes from the Suburbs
UVA's Origin featuring music from Scanner
Canada's Teen Daze takes the stage at the Tobacco Warehouse
Computer pixels come to life thanks to Zigelbaum and Coelho's Six-Fourty by Four-Eighty
One unlucky bystander gets covered in projected Instagram images
FACT: Super Pong by SuperUber will be on everyone's wishlist this holiday season
Life On Mars Revisited by David Bowie, photographer Mick Rock and film director Barney Clay remixes vintage footage of Mr. Bowie during his Ziggy Stardust days performing "Life on Mars"
Diskinect by Team Diskinect allows a user to control the movements of a robot by using a hacked Kinect controller
SPOTTED: Justice hanging out in the media lounge
Florence + the Machine takes the stage under the Manhattan Bridge
Spotted this joker clowning around outside of the Florence + the Machine performance
Girl Unit kicks out the jams for a small crowd of nu-ravers
Antwan Duncan and Colleen Nika buddy up at The Creators Project party Saturday evening
A Hallmark moment, don't you think?
This girl was one fierce glow stick raver
Oh, what's up Die Antwood?!