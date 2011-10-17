The Creators Project Rocks Brooklyn With Florence & Justice

The arts and technology behemoth of a festival known as The Creators Project invaded the Brooklyn neighborhood of DUMBO this past weekend, and with it hundreds of visitors from the New York City area who came to feast their eyes on original works by artists like UVA, Mick Rock, David Bowie and Jonathan Glazer. Musical performances also included Florence + the Machine, Justice, John Maus, Teen Daze and many others.

The two-day event was held within a four-block radius, where various locations near the Brooklyn waterfront hosted installations, movie screenings and live performances from an international pool of innovative talent.

Some of the highlights from this past weekend included a screening of (the slightly off-putting) short film Scenes from the Suburbs from director Spike Jonze and indie band Arcade Fire and a lively DJ set from French electro duo Justice. The UK-based artist collective known as UVA (United Visual Artists) once again presented a show-stopping audiovisual installation with their latest work called Origin; a forty foot by forty foot cube where onlookers can walk around inside the installation at ground level as streams of flashing LED lights and noises are heard from all angles.

The festival also included the world premiere of Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O‘s psycho-opera Stop The Virgens, which is now running until October 22nd at St. Ann’s Warehouse.

