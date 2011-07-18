The Creators Project Returns to NYC with Karen O Rock Opera

VICE and Intel’s global cultural initiative The Creators Project announced yesterday that it will be returning to New York in October to host a week-long series of events, featuring original artworks and pieces created by various artists in The Studio.

The Studio, an extension of The Creators Project, was created due to the realization that many artists today feel disenfranchised and lack outside support to bring their creative ideas to fruition. The purpose of The Studio is to fund the creation of music and artwork, in which these compositions will be hosted through the Creators Project’s various platforms.

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s frontwoman Karen O will debut her “psycho-opera” during the New York event, which is described as “an assault on the tragic joys of youth.” Two words came to my mind when I read this: She would.

Could one expect anything different from the woman who lead the resurgence of art-punk in the last decade? Nope.

The opera will be directed by Adam Rapp and will be produced by the team at The Studio. Additional Studio projects will also be showcased throughout the week, as well as at The Creators Project’s other global events.

As of now, New York will be the only city in the United States to host the travelling exhibition this year. Other locations will include Lyon, So Paulo, Seoul and Beijing.

Come one week in October, you’ll only be able to find me running around St. Ann’s Warehouse in DUMBO getting my cultural swag on. Word.

Photo from Flickr