Could This $400,000 T-Shirt Be The World’s Most Expensive?

If you ever wondered what the world’s most expensive T-shirt might look like, then have your eye sockets check out this number.

The organic-cotton tee from a company known as Superlative Luxury comes with a price tag of 256,500 (over $400,000), and may just indeed be the world’s most expensive T-shirt. But why so much?

Well, it might have to do with the fact that cotton top was only produced by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. Or, it could be due to the fact that the T-shirt features a spherical pattern “illustriously decorated with 16 certified-handset diamonds [of] exquisite color, clarity, cut, and luster.” There are also eight 1-carat white diamonds and eight “enhanced” black diamonds encrusted on the T-shirt.

Yeah, we’re thinking the latter might be it.

And no, we’re not jokingthis actually seems pretty legit, surprisingly.

So, if you’re someone that’s rolling in the dough and are a fan of mixing luxury items with low-brow goods, then this T-shirt is right up your alley.

Thankfully, shipping is free worldwide, even though you do have to wait 28 days till it gets delivered to your home.

What we want to know is that if you had the cash (or actually do have the cash), would you honestly drop a whole lot of C-notes for something like this? Tell us in the comments section down below!

