The Cools: A New Shopping Site That Feeds Your Taste

Let’s face it: eBay is great to find all sorts of things from the comfort of your home, but sometimes it’s a bit of a hassle to sort through all of the junk to find a real gem (like going to an actual thrift store and looking for goodies ironic, no?)

Well, if you’re looking to buy second-hand clothes, shoes, accessories and the like, as well as unique gift items from small, independent designers, check out a brand new website that only caters to the cool, aptly called The Cools.

The Cools is “an exclusive and personalized marketplace,” where members can buy and sell all kinds of cool stuff. The benefits of using The Cools compared to the like of say, eBay is that the new shopping site strives to maintain to keep their online community very niche, so the items offered for sale on the site will be all gems and no junk.

Once signing up to create a profile, the site takes you through a fun survey in order to match you up with the best sellers, brands and boutiques that will appeal to your tastes.

You can also use your Cools account to post photos of your own outfits, links and videos, similar as to updating your own Facebook feed, to share with community members that are following you.

With an eye-pleasing interface and hassle-free site layout, you might just find it’s super easy to kill a ton of time on the site, perusing unique products and checking out member profile feeds.

