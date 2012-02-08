Converse Loves Marimekko, And So Do We!

All-American shoe makers Converse has teamed up with the iconic Finnish brand Marimekko for another colorful collection, featuring easy-going prints in hard-not-to-love color schemes.

If you’re looking for an extra brightly-hued bounce in your step this Spring season, then these babies are sure to do just the trick.

Top snaps out of the whole lot from this season’s collection would have to go to the Chuck Taylor Marimekko in Orange/Pink. The color duo has become a signature trademark for Marimekko’s shapely design work.

Each pair of shoes is tagged with a $90 price point, meaning you won’t go completely broke when shelving out the cash for a pair.

Check out a few of the top designs from the latest Converse ? Marimekko collection in the slideshow above!