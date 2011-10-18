CMJ Music Marathon 2011 Video Playlist: 7 Buzz Bands To Know

With the days getting shorter, the temperature dropping and the leaves changing color, that only means one thing — The CMJ Music Marathon and Film Festival is here!

This annual event (where some of the brightest and latest buzz bands and independently produced films get to shine) kicks off today right here in the Big Apple.

From hip hop and punk to electro pop, all sorts of musical genres will be heard throughout many showcase performances held at various venues in the city.

With at least 50 different musical acts performing throughout the week, we here at StyleCaster figured we’d cut through the mustard and highlight our 7 top artist picks for this year’s CMJ Music Marathon.

Check out the video playlist below, and let us know who your favorite act at CMJ is this year in the comments section underneath!

Zola Jesus “Night”

Ninjasonik “Art School Girls”



Tanlines “Three Trees”



Yuksek “On a Train”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra “Ffunny Ffrends”



Gotye “Somebody I Used To Know (Feat. Kimbra)”



Dum Dum Girls “Bedroom Eyes”

