Clueless Meets Life Aquatic For NTICE’s Spring 2012 Lookbook

When checking out the latest lookbook from NTICE, one might be able to spot out the subtle references to two of the raddest flicks from the last two decades: Clueless and The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.

Knee high socks, pleated mini-skirts and the various sportswear-inspired styles should totally remind everyone of the Californian fashions that seemed to fill every frame of the ’90s cult film Clueless (remember how the girls gym uniforms at the high school seemed to follow only one rule: wear black and white?).

As for the Life Aquatic references, the knit hats, the handful of light blue pieces with bold blue edges, along with the nautical-friendly striped and triangular tops should ring a bell for any fashion-slash-movie buff.

Even with the hybrid of the two pretty completely different (yet both equally awesome) flicks, the NTICE spring/summer 2012 collection comes off as a fun, comfortably chic sportwear line that’s perfect for “rollin’ with the homies” or even sailing along the pirate seas off of the Italian coastline.

