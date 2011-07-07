StyleCaster
A Club Called Rhonda Invades NYC: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
Remember when I said that A Club Called Rhonda is taking over the world? If you didn’t believe me then, hopefully you’ll believe me now seeing how the Rhonda crew just finished a national party tour sponsored by SCION AV.

Getting down in party towns like New York, Miami, Chicago and San Francisco, Rhonda gave the rest of the nation a taste of what this current, LA-based disco tribe are all about: Polysexual partying, deep house music and an oasis for underground trendsetters.

But seriously, the imminent Rhonda new order is upon us all. You better start stocking up now on glow-in-the-dark makeup and those Jeremy Scott goodies you’ve had your eye on.

To see photos from A Club Called Rhonda’s stop in New York last month, peep them in the slideshow above!

A Club Called Rhonda DJs Metro Area, House of House and Goddollars brought their West Coast house-disco beats to the Big Apple last month at Santo's

Propaganda posters for the Rhonda New Order

Those legs were made for dancing

A Club Called Rhonda's Gregory needs no introduction - nor pants

Brooklyn scenesters Kyle Gamache and Kip Davis get my vote for Rhonda Prom King and Queen

SPOTTED: Genuine Rhondites

Antwan Duncan (right) and friend get "cheesy" for a photo

Hot pink hot pants over pantyhose - good idea or bad idea?

Looks like Dov Charney came out from LA to party with his fellow West Coasters

Stealthy photobombing caught on camera

