A Club Called Rhonda Invades NYC: Party Snaps

Remember when I said that A Club Called Rhonda is taking over the world? If you didn’t believe me then, hopefully you’ll believe me now seeing how the Rhonda crew just finished a national party tour sponsored by SCION AV.

Getting down in party towns like New York, Miami, Chicago and San Francisco, Rhonda gave the rest of the nation a taste of what this current, LA-based disco tribe are all about: Polysexual partying, deep house music and an oasis for underground trendsetters.

But seriously, the imminent Rhonda new order is upon us all. You better start stocking up now on glow-in-the-dark makeup and those Jeremy Scott goodies you’ve had your eye on.

