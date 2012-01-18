Clemence Poesy Is The New Face Of G-Star: First Look

[UPDATED on 1/18/11 at 5:11 PM EST]

Clmence Posy, the French actress who stole Chuck Bass‘ (a.k.a. Ed Westwick) heart for a few episodes in Gossip Girl, has been named the new campaign face for G-Star. She’ll be starring in the latest spring/summer 2012 campaign with artist, filmmaker and musician Vincent Gallo, who were both shot by photographer and film & music video director Anton Corbijn (Control).

The Dutch denim house debuted the images featured above yesterday in Berlin at the Bread & Butter tradeshow. G-Star’s internal press team have mentioned via e-mail that, “G-Star is proud to work with the internationally recognized and fast rising French actress as she reflects the characteristic brand DNA: she is a confident, strong and in control woman without compromising her femininity.”

Clmence also shares her thoughts on the G-Star campaigns as well: “I got to know G-Star RAW through their campaigns and Anton Corbijn’s photography. It comes out in magazines, it’s different, it’s very simple and it’s got something very rock & roll.”

This isn’t the first time that G-Star has recruited Anton Corbijn to shoot for them, as the iconic photog headed down to Lisbon, Portugal this time around, along with Clmence and Vincent in tow for his latest set of black and white photos.

In the photographs, both Clmence and Vincent will be rocking the Arc pant, representing the continuing 3D denim innovation within G-Star. This iconic G-Star fit is the second 3D denim ever designed, as G-Star will be introducing even more new and improved fits this season.

While I think that Clmence is indeed an excellent choice for the brand, I’m still definitely going to miss seeing the lovely Liv Tyler in their ad campaigns!

The G-Star Spring/Summer 2012 campaign will launch in print and online in February, and throughout outdoor media starting in April. The campaign outfits of both Clmence and Vincent will be made available through G-Star Stores. Head over to the G-Star website to find a location near you!