Class Actress Revives the 80s, Gets Us Ready For The Weekend

It may surprise you that Elizabeth Harper, Class Actress‘ singer and songwriter, used to roam the coffee houses of Brooklyn as an aspiring folk artist. She seems too comfortable among the extremely non-folk synths that dominate the band’s sound.

But, it is in fact true (and I think a wise move) that Harper traded in the guitar for the keyboard. She didn’t, however, leave her swooning voice behindan evocative element in the band’s complete sound.

Class Actress are the epitome of 80s revival. It’s a genre we adore for it’s blatant superficialness: the plastic, the neon colors and the keyboard beats. But with Harper’s voice and songwriting, the band is able to add a much deeper layer than the 80s as a whole ever got to.

With Class Actress’ latest release from their upcoming LP Rapprocher, “Weekend” is a fun time jam with harsh beats that ricochet throughout the song, but are steadily tamed by Harper’s smooth voice. By the time the chorus kicks in, we’ve fallen into a steady groove as the lyrics “Bring it on the weekend” float around the spacey synth melody.

The track is catchy to say the least, but the pull between the sweet vocals and the edgy beats also gives it a certain weight that most 80s revival bands haven’t found yet.

We’re looking forward to the band’s first LP, which is due out in October via Carpark. In the mean time you download “Weekend” for free here.