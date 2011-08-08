Chrome Sparks’ ‘My

Ann Arbor’s Chrome Sparks, a.k.a. Jeremy Malvin, recently revealed a digital gem with his first full-length albumMy ❤. The opening track especially, titled “Doubt, No,” has been creating quite a stir on the internet.

The track displays some awesome sampling abilities. With some clever pitch shifting, Malvin allows his voice to become a whole palette of second-long snippets that drift over the synths and beats. And the sound is condensed into a rich wall of noise, that feels like it could burst at the seams at any moment.

“Doubt, No” opens with a muffled, sputtering sound. When the song drops into its full-on pulsing beat after a reverb-filled pause, the result is nothing short of kick-ass. In sections where the beat thins out, Malvin’s chorus of pitch-shifted voices becomes especially apparent, and despite constantly jumping between octaves, the melodies he creates are surprisingly coherent and catchy.

The just barely comprehensible lyrics “I know we still have time” are appropriate in the way the song takes relatively simple chords and sparse melodies, and creates a full five minutes of awesomeness with them. Hopefully, Chrome Sparks still has time for more great albums to continue and develop his digital sound.

You can pay what you want (seriouslywe’re not kiding) for the full albumMy ❤ here.