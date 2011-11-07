Christmas Comes Early Thanks To SATC’s Patricia Field

If your image of Santa Claus is that of a jolly Old Saint Nick rocking a red-carpet worthy gown and some fierce bling, then might I suggest checking out the “Early Santa” promotion happening now till December 11th at Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field‘s boutique in Downtown New York City?

The legendary shopping destination for all things glam is kicking off the holiday season early this year with a special 20% of discount on all merchandise at the 302 Bowery location, as well as the Patricia Field online store (which is great for those of you stuck out in Kansas or Florida).

From glitterati-approved sunglasses (think Lady Gaga and Snooki) to funny food-inspired knit hats, and even to some amazing wigs that will make you say “Hel-lo Kitty,” Patricia Field carries everything to satisfy the wants and needs of your inner club kid or aspiring fashionista.

Check out some of the boutique’s most coveted items (which include the classic “Carrie” custom nameplate necklace as seen from Sex and the City, large bamboo earrings that have been worn by Beyonc, Mary J. Blige, Nicki Minaj and Alicia Keys), along with some of our favorite picks from the shop in the slideshow above!