Choose Your Own Holiday Fashion Adventure With Madewell!

Is it just me or is Madewell just one of those brands that just seems to never do wrong, ever (see Alexa Chung)?

With the holiday season in full swing, Madewell is kicking off the festive cheeriness with a super fun, super cute interactive video short.

Introducing Madewell’s Choose Your Own Holiday Adventure, you can customize your own short fashion film through the video’s interactive interface, choosing from either to dress your look up or dress your look down, accessorizing with shoes or handbags, and even from how you want to jazz up the film’s ending with sparklers or confetti!

Head on over to the Madewell site, and take a hand at showcasing your director-slash-editor chops. But be carefulthe interactive short is super addicting and makes one heck of a time killer!