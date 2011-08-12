Chloë Sevigny Shopping Spot Celebrates 3rd Birthday (PHOTOS)

The East Village’s Cure Thrift Shop in lower Manhattan celebrated their 3rd year anniversary last night with a private, circus-themed celebration. Guests at the event go to enjoy carnival-themed treats, Voli vodka cocktails and racks of vintage duds from designers like Marc Jacobs, Missoni, Balenciaga, YSL, Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Helmut Lang and more.

The philanthropic thrift destination, whose clientele includes Chlo Sevigny, Natalie Portman, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Cobra Starship’s Gabe Saporta, was set up in 2008 to raise funds to help support the Diabetes Research Institute and their search for a cure for juvenile diabetes.

Last night’s celebration saw a crowd of vintage lovers and fashionable scenesters come out to support the second hand shop and enjoy entertaining live performances by jazz-slash-folk-slash-ragtime band Roosevelt Dime, while scoping out the excellent retro merchandise (hello sparkly, gold bike shorts from Betsey Johnson!)

To see who made it out to last night’s festivities, be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above!