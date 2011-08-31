Chillwaver Neon Indian Creates a Creepy, Fake Commercial

For the release of Neon Indian‘s (a.k.a Alan Palomo) sophomore project, entitled Era Extraa, the New York-based musician is offering chillwave fans to purchase a deluxe package of his second LP which includes a 12″ vinyl, CD, T-shirt, poster and a Bleep Labs Custom Synth.

According to Neon Indian’s offical website, “The PAL 198X is a mini analog synthesizer designer by Bleep Labs and Neon Indian. It features swappable controls that allow all three of its oscillators to be independently controlled with the included knobs and light sensors or with all kinds of devices just by screwing them in.”

In otherwords, you’re going to get a little bit of electronic awesomeness which is great news for all the computer-generated music nerds out there.

To help explain all the wonderous, hologram-tastic shennanigans that one can get into with the PAL 198X mini synth, Neon Indian has released this video, starring a “Dr. Alan Palombro, PhD” who demonstrates the many functions of the PAL 198X, which we sadly discovered from this clip, does not work at witch house raves.

While we’re excited to see this doodad in action, we’re also a little creeped out thanks to to the intense, close-up bit in the middle that has the Doc on a crazy-eyed talking rampage.

Even with all the kookiness going on the video, there is no denying the fact that Dr. Palombro has totally set off our “babe-dar” (babe radar), and we’re not minding it at all!

