Cheap Monday’s Parent Brand Release A Daily Denim Collection

MTWTFSS WEEKDAY, the private label of fashion-forward Scandinavian boutique chain WEEKDAY that’s also home to the ever-popular Cheap Monday brand, just released their latest denim line called the “7 Days Jeans Collection” this month.

The denim line, created for both ladies and gents, features 7 different styles named after the 7 days of the week, along with a total of 31 different washes that’s perfect for denim-loving laundry-phobes. According to the label’s website, “7 Days Jeans is all about simplicity, individuality and freedom in order to find a wash and fit that suits different personalities and types. It’s also about a reasonable price tag, with prices ranging from 30 to 50 euros.”

With a pair of jeans created for each day of the week, denim devotees should have no problem finding their own perfect style to strut down the sidewalk in, thanks to the extensive fit and color choices made available.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday are the names of the styles mainly to be worn by men, while Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday are the styles that were created for the ladies in mind. I for one am especially digging the Tuesday fit in colors like Red Menace, Blue Cord, Rinse Wash, Dusking Grey and Mustard Cord, in addition to the Thursday style in the Black & Blue color option.

To check out all the “7 Days Jeans” styles in action, kill a minute or so by viewing the soundtrack-less video lookbook from WEEKDAY below and take a browse through the label’s style guide in the slideshow above!