Charli XCX Does Goth Pop Right With ‘Nuclear Seasons'(VIDEO)

After seeing this video posted on GORILLA VS. BEAR “Cool” list for 2011, it makes me a bit bummed that I haven’t heard about the London-based chanteuse Charli XCX sooner!

Representing all that is awesome aboutmodern-day minimalist goth with her lo-fi, rainbow-colored visuals and her dark, mysterious (and yet somehow still approachable) head-to-toe personal styling, Charli XCX is the perfect pop princess for any moody, lip-pouting indie music lover.

The video for her single “Nuclear Seasons” looks like it was shot from a hand-held camcorder circa 1996, with lots of color inverting going on for you aspiring filmmakers out there. But you know what? The video still manages to be pretty rad, awesome and kind of easy on the eyes.

As for the jam itself, it’s a song that will be sure to get stuck in your head with escalating background vocals, intoxicating lyrics and catchy hooks. All in all, “Nuclear Seasons” is a treat for 2 out of the 5 human senses.

Check out the video below to see and hear for yourself: