Cee Lo Video Sees the Return of 90s TV Stud Stefan Urquelle

If you grew up in the 90s, spending most of your time in front of a TV like myself, you might remember the weekly television programming block called TGIF on ABC. Every Friday night, starting at 8 PM EST, ABC would air some of the best TV shows of the decade that were geared towards a pre-teen audience (you know, the phrase that people used to use before “tweens” existed).

One of those amazing shows was a little TV program that went by the name of Family Matters, which followed the lives of the Winslow family living in Chicago and all the hilarious antics they would get into. If the name of the show rings a bell, then you are sure to recognize the name Steve Urkelthe geeky, scrawny kid who was obsessed with winning the heart of one Laura Winslow.

Today, TGIF nor Family Matters are around these days, and its been a long time since Steve Urkel has made any guest appearances anywhere relevant. But, it does seem that Stefan Urquelle, Steve’s cooler, confident alter-ego, is still alive and doing well!

With the recent debut of Cee Lo Green‘s latest video, it looks like Stefan Urquelle (played by actor Jaleel White) still has got his flirt game locked down tight, as he manages to break out his dance skills and swoon all the ladies he passes by in this clip for “Cry Baby,” Cee Lo’s newest single. Stefan plays the role of a young Cee Lo Green in the video, which is staged as a Broadway musical meets a Janet Jackson video circa 1988, with a Motown-esque soundtrack.

Check out the video below to see this 90s TV stud back in action, and try to resist the urge to get your dance on in the office, like I had to…sigh…

[via Flavorpill]