Buzz Cut: ‘Sutphin Boulevard’ By Blood Orange

Blood Orange is the latest musical project of UK musician Dev Hynes. You may also know him as Lightspeed Champion or one-third of former dance punk band Test Icicles.

Since leaving London and setting up shop in Brooklyn 3 years ago, it seems Hynes has dropped the East London/Camden hipster look, and now dons more of an urban rebel circa 1991 via East Village vibe. His sound has also changed from indie, Brit pop rock during his Lightspeed Champion days to neo new wave, borderline chillwave under Blood Orange.

The video, shot by director Alan Del Rio Ortiz, looks like a love letter documentary to the New York downtown scene of the late 80s, early 90s. Trannies voguing, sequined bustiers, strangers walking on the empty streets near Chinatownthe things we don’t normally see around these days (I’m kidding, of course).

This song sounds like it should of been in the 1985 teen flick Real Genius featuring a then sex-on-a-stick Val Kilmer as a goofball genius. You know that one montage scene, where Val Kilmer and his Wunderkind roommate are trying to make it through crunch time right before a big exam? That’s the scene where this song would have been just a perfect score for.

“Sutphin Orange” is the first single for Blood Orange’s forthcoming Coastal Grooves LP that will be released on Domino Records. Well Dev Hynes, “genius” move on having this be the first released trackI’m dying to hear more!

Blood Orange – Sutphin Boulevard from Blood Orange on Vimeo.